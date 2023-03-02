CIBC Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$64.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.93.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$58.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.54. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$41.12 and a 12-month high of C$61.77.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

