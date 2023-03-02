Chardan Capital Comments on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, February 26th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.16) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.25) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $195.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.63 and a 200-day moving average of $215.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

