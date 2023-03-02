WPP (LON:WPP) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.20) to GBX 1,300 ($15.69) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 920 ($11.10) to GBX 1,158 ($13.97) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.48) to GBX 1,250 ($15.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.04) to GBX 864 ($10.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,130.29 ($13.64).

WPP Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 1,034.50 ($12.48) on Tuesday. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 713 ($8.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.22). The stock has a market cap of £11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,724.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 937.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 844.52.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

