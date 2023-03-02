KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Sunday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $13.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.99 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,346,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

