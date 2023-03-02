TD Securities Trims First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Target Price to C$11.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$8.57 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$8.04 and a 52-week high of C$18.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.21.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of C$201.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -5.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total transaction of C$71,587.08. In other news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total transaction of C$71,587.08. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total value of C$125,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,027,602 shares in the company, valued at C$50,586,681.12. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Articles

