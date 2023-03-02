Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “neutral” rating and set a C$66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$73.43 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.19.

TSE CM opened at C$62.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.78. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$53.58 and a 52 week high of C$82.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

