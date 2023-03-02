Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at CSFB

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$73.43 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CM stock opened at C$62.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$53.58 and a 52 week high of C$82.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

