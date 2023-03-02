Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$66.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$62.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$53.58 and a 12-month high of C$82.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

