Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.71.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.87 and a 1 year high of C$15.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.92.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$1,254,311.42. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

