Head-To-Head Analysis: Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) versus Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Catalyst Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 28.98% 12.58% 1.14% Catalyst Bancorp 2.14% 0.21% 0.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Catalyst Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $62.57 million 2.39 $21.82 million $0.88 7.92 Catalyst Bancorp $9.19 million 7.48 $180,000.00 $0.05 260.05

Analyst Ratings

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Riverview Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Riverview Bancorp and Catalyst Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Catalyst Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans, and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offering asset management services consisting of trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

