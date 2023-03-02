Analyzing REV Group (NYSE:REVG) & Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -714.01% -32.42% -27.41% REV Group 0.65% 9.15% 3.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rivian Automotive and REV Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 263.90 -$4.69 billion ($10.37) -1.52 REV Group $2.33 billion 0.30 $15.20 million $0.26 44.77

Analyst Recommendations

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rivian Automotive and REV Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 2 4 14 0 2.60 REV Group 2 4 0 0 1.67

Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $35.33, suggesting a potential upside of 124.20%. REV Group has a consensus target price of $12.42, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than REV Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of REV Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of REV Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REV Group has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

REV Group beats Rivian Automotive on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus and ambulance products. The Commercial segment is involved in the production of small Type A school buses, transit buses, terminal trucks, and sweepers under the Collins Bus, ENC, Capacity, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment covers motorized recreational vehicle and application trailers. The company was founded in August 2010 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

