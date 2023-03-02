Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($5.72) Per Share

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 26th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.72) for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.78) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($6.38) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.28.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $86.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,409,000 after purchasing an additional 142,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,305,000 after purchasing an additional 108,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,930,000 after purchasing an additional 240,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

