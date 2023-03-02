Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) PT Raised to $3.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Susquehanna from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.15% from the stock’s previous close.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $792.92 million, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

