Financial Comparison: BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution (HYDI) versus Its Competitors

BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution N/A N/A -4.63 BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution Competitors $1.08 billion $74.12 million 994.50

BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution. BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution Competitors 741 3854 5979 103 2.51

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 19.21%. Given BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution N/A N/A N/A BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution Competitors -2.82% -15.50% -0.13%

About BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution

(Get Rating)

Hydromer, Inc. is a polymer research and development company. It focuses on biotechnology and engages in the business of inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services. The company serves in the medical device, pharmaceutical, animal health, biotechnology, industrial plastics, cosmetic and personal care markets. It operates through two business segments: Polymer Research and Medical Products. The Polymer Research segment products include Aquamere, Aquatrix, Dermaseal, Dragonhyde, Hydromer Anti-Fog/Condensation Control Coatings, Hydromer Lubricious Coatings, Sea-Slide and T-HEXX Barrier Dips and Sprays. The Medical Products segment provides biofeedback medical devices, contract coating services and engineering equipment sales and services. The company was founded by Manfred F. Dyck in 1980 and is headquartered in Concord, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.