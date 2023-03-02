Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Codexis, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Codexis in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.26 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Codexis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share.

CDXS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $304.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after buying an additional 38,494 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $225,183.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $172,498.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,927 shares of company stock worth $829,821. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

