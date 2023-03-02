Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year. The consensus estimate for Plus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.43. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 293.5% in the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 246,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

