Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year. The consensus estimate for Plus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.
Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %
NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.43. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.