Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) versus National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Financial Contrast

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 32.92% 16.31% 1.44% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Hanmi Financial pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 National Australia Bank 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hanmi Financial and National Australia Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.97%. Given Hanmi Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hanmi Financial and National Australia Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $271.85 million 2.64 $101.39 million $3.32 7.10 National Australia Bank $15.77 billion 3.93 $4.79 billion N/A N/A

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats National Australia Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services. It operates through the following segments: Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, New Zealand Banking, Corporate Functions and Others, and MLC Wealth. The company was founded on October 4, 1858 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

