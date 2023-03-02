Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) vs. Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Head to Head Analysis

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Vectura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -47.87% -41.17% Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectura Group has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Vectura Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$60.69 million ($1.08) -0.47 Vectura Group $244.76 million 4.37 $157.16 million $0.26 6.81

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and Vectura Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neoleukin Therapeutics 1 6 1 0 2.00 Vectura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,076.47%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Summary

Vectura Group beats Neoleukin Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

