Head-To-Head Comparison: PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) & Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) and Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PureTech Health and Zymeworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureTech Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zymeworks 0 3 6 0 2.67

PureTech Health presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.65%. Zymeworks has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.30%. Given PureTech Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PureTech Health is more favorable than Zymeworks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PureTech Health has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zymeworks has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of PureTech Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Zymeworks shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of PureTech Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Zymeworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PureTech Health and Zymeworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureTech Health N/A N/A N/A Zymeworks -751.00% -89.24% -56.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PureTech Health and Zymeworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureTech Health $17.39 million 43.50 -$60.56 million N/A N/A Zymeworks $26.68 million 18.91 -$241.29 million ($3.83) -2.09

PureTech Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zymeworks.

Summary

PureTech Health beats Zymeworks on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions. It also provides hematopoietic stem cell based therapies for patients with blood cancer; a voice-based technology platform to detect voice changes linked to health conditions; and a technology platform for the oral delivery of biologics, vaccines, and other drugs. In addition, the company is developing LYT-100 to treat lymphedema, and other lymphatic flow disorders; LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody to target galectin-9; LYT-210 to treat solid tumors; Glyph, a synthetic lymphatic targeting chemistry platform; Orasome technology to enable the oral administration of macromolecule therapeutic payloads; meningeal lymphatics platform to treat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases; and Alivio technology platform for inflammation-targeted disease immunomodulation. PureTech Health plc has collaboration and license agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH; Eli Lilly and Company; Imbrium Therapeutics L.P.; and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.

