Contrasting Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) & Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO)

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aspira Women's Health and Cardio Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspira Women’s Health presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 463.54%. Cardio Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than Cardio Diagnostics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -393.68% -160.74% -103.52% Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Cardio Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $6.81 million 6.49 -$31.66 million ($0.27) -1.31 Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Cardio Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspira Women’s Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats Aspira Women’s Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

