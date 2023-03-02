Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $69.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.20.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 44.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALRM opened at $50.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

