Comparing Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) and Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) and Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Victrex has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Princeton Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Victrex and Princeton Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victrex N/A N/A N/A Princeton Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.8% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Princeton Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Princeton Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Victrex and Princeton Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victrex $419.28 million 4.37 $100.16 million N/A N/A Princeton Bancorp $78.94 million 2.88 $26.67 million $4.11 8.53

Victrex has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Victrex and Princeton Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victrex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Princeton Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Victrex currently has a consensus price target of $21.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. Princeton Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.83, indicating a potential downside of 12.08%. Given Victrex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Victrex is more favorable than Princeton Bancorp.

Summary

Victrex beats Princeton Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking. It offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

