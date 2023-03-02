Brokerages Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Price Target at $5.38

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 36.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,539,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187,390 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 35,265,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,302 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after acquiring an additional 173,514 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 19,699,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,223,000 after acquiring an additional 366,328 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,481,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,652,000 after acquiring an additional 564,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Stock Performance

About CEMEX

CX stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.66.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

