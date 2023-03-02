Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $85.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $73.85 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $100.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.