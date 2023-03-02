Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $149.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $133.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $112.67 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

