Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) & Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Head to Head Comparison

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) and Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Hurricane Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.40 -$9.22 million $0.01 1,358.00 Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hurricane Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aris Water Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurricane Energy has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aris Water Solutions and Hurricane Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71 Hurricane Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 46.05%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Hurricane Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Hurricane Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 2.10% 7.26% 3.79% Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Hurricane Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy Plc engages in the exploration of oil and gas reserves in fractured basement reservoirs. It holds licenses on the UK Continental Shelf to the west of Shetland Blocks. The company was founded by Robert Clive Trice on September 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

