Analysts Set Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) PT at $117.14

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.21.

WLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,653,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $121.70 on Monday. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.98 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

