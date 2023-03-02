Analysts Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Target Price at $56.60

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $49,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI stock opened at $53.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.