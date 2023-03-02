Critical Review: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) and ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$37.31 million ($0.87) -0.53 ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$78.71 million ($2.31) -1.90

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.25% -50.31% ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A -37.25% -33.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

23.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and ORIC Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 ORIC Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,276.32%. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.55%. Given Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ORIC Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals beats ORIC Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery. The company was founded by Audra L. Stinchcomb on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, PA.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations. The company is also developing multiple discovery stage precision medicines targeting other cancer resistance mechanisms. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Voronoi Inc.; and a license agreement with Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

