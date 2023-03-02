Comparing TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -143.67% -8.24% -3.88% Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million 1.89 $3.11 million ($1.34) -1.18 Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TerrAscend and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TerrAscend has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TerrAscend and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 3 5 0 2.63 Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards 0 0 0 0 N/A

TerrAscend presently has a consensus price target of $3.40, indicating a potential upside of 115.19%. Given TerrAscend’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards.

Summary

TerrAscend beats Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc. The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards LP engages in producing and distributing macadamia nut-based products. It operates through the Orchards and Branded Products business segments. The Orchards segment includes the sale of wet-in-shell macadamia nuts, sale of dry-in-shell macadamia nuts, and sale of macadamia nut kernel. The Branded Products segment refers to the sale of bulk macadamia nut kernel and branded macadamia nut products. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Hilo, HI.

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.