Analysts Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) PT at $153.17

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.17.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Visteon Price Performance
Visteon stock opened at $169.66 on Monday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $171.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

