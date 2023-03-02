GSK’s (GSK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.10) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.50) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($20.88) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.01) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.22) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.02) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,551.11 ($18.72).
GSK Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,422 ($17.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,304.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.52). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,442.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,403.27.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
