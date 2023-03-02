Royal Bank of Canada Increases Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$48.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.

UNS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Uni-Select from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Uni-Select stock opened at C$46.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.45. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$25.65 and a 1 year high of C$47.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

