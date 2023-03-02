AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at CJS Securities

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAON. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

AAON opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. AAON has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $94.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of AAON by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,055,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,706,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

