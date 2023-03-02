Barclays Raises RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target to GBX 2,950

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,750 ($33.18) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 2,600 ($31.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

RHI Magnesita Price Performance

Shares of LON RHIM opened at GBX 2,668 ($32.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,516.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,135.61. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 1,557 ($18.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,804 ($33.84). The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 599.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.