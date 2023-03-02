Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,112 ($37.55) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($34.39) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LON DPH opened at GBX 2,726 ($32.89) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,173.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,858.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,871.36. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 2,487.45 ($30.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,310 ($52.01).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.