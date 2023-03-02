Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) to Hold

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$51.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNS. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Uni-Select Price Performance

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$46.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.49. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$25.65 and a one year high of C$47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

