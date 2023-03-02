Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,606 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,823 ($22.00) to GBX 1,606 ($19.38) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.
Mondi Stock Up 2.1 %
MNDI opened at GBX 1,426 ($17.21) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,478.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,479.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.48. Mondi has a one year low of GBX 1,233.50 ($14.88) and a one year high of GBX 1,719 ($20.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77.
Mondi Company Profile
