Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,606 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,823 ($22.00) to GBX 1,606 ($19.38) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

Mondi Stock Up 2.1 %

MNDI opened at GBX 1,426 ($17.21) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,478.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,479.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.48. Mondi has a one year low of GBX 1,233.50 ($14.88) and a one year high of GBX 1,719 ($20.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

