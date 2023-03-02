China Pharma Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, March 6th (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, March 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 6th.
China Pharma Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CPHI opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.62. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.48.
About China Pharma
