Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Short Interest Update

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 10,455.6% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Get Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 344,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,355,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 353,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 155,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 65,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.