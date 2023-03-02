The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers HELLENiQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HELLENiQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
HELLENiQ ENERGY Stock Performance
HLPMF stock opened at $6.57 on Monday.
