Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 10,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Absa Group Price Performance

Shares of AGRPY stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Banking (RBB); Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB); and Head Office, Treasury, and Other Operations. The RBB segment offers retail, business banking, and insurance products in South Africa and regional operations.

