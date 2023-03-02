Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 10,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Absa Group Price Performance
Shares of AGRPY stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87.
Absa Group Company Profile
