Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Increases By 12,370.9%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,900 shares, a growth of 12,370.9% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 774,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.59 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

