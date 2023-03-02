Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Given a C$13.88 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$13.88 price objective by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of AI opened at C$12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.69, a current ratio of 42.48 and a quick ratio of 102.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.19. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$10.15 and a 1-year high of C$14.46. The stock has a market cap of C$535.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.17.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
