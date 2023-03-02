CIBC Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$26.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.47.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.93.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

