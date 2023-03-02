Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Increased to C$69.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 target price on Altus Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$70.56.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$59.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2,997.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Altus Group has a one year low of C$41.27 and a one year high of C$61.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total transaction of C$350,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,521,476.37. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

