CIBC Boosts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$64.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.38.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

