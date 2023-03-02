adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on adidas from €100.00 ($106.38) to €120.00 ($127.66) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on adidas from €165.00 ($175.53) to €160.00 ($170.21) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €145.00 ($154.26) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

ADDYY stock opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.65. adidas has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $121.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 39.2% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 130.2% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in adidas by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

