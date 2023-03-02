Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$1.31

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACB. CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.31.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$1.13 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$5.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$385.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

