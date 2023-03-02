Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOWFF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $43.21 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

